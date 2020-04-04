Vegetable markets to have anti germs tunnel: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal has said that anti germs tunnel will be installed in all vegetable markets of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal has said that anti germs tunnel will be installed in all vegetable markets of the provincial capital.

According to official sources, the DC said that initially the anti-germs tunnel was being installed in Badami Bagh vegetable market.

Danish Afzal said that each person visiting Badami Bagh vegetable market would have to pass through this tunnel before entering the market.

The tunnel would help in preventing the spread of coronavirus, he maintained.

He said, people should adopt all precautionary measures todefeat coronavirus besides maintaining social distancing.