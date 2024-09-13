Open Menu

Vegetable Prices Decrease In Market

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Vegetable prices decrease in market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The prices of vegetables including potato, onion and tomato have decreased in the open market due to the continuous monitoring of vegetable markets by the district administration.

The potato is being sold at Rs 70-100 per kg, onion Rs 120-130per kg, tomato Rs 80-100 per kg in the open market. The price of per kg pumpkin has also been cut to Rs 100 from Rs 400 and Brinjal Rs 100 from Rs 300 per pg. The price of green bees has also declined to Rs 100 per kg from the old price of Rs 200per kg.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir during his visit to the Sadhar vegetable market on Friday morning said that implementation of a price control mechanism in the district was the priority.

He said that all administrative machinery was active to supply edible items to consumers at fixed rates while crackdown against profiteers was also being carried out.

During the visit, the DC inspected the auction process of the vegetables and fruits in the markets and checked demand and supply records.

He also directed the officers of the market committee to ensure their presence in the market especially in the morning and afternoon.

