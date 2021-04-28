UrduPoint.com
Vegetable Prices Decreased Remarkably In City

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Vegetable prices decreased remarkably in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Wholesale prices of many vegetables decreased remarkably in the city after arrival of locally cultivated vegetables in the market.

According to official sources, tomato is being sold against Rs 10/kg, Onion Rs 10/kg, Cabbage Rs 14/kg, Cucumber Rs 20/kg, Brinjal Rs 30/kg, Green Pepper Rs 30/kg, "Tinda" Rs 27/kg and Bitter Gourd Rs 30/kg etc.

On Wednesday morning, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad visited Vegetable Market and inspected auction process.

A middleman, who came from KPK, informed Deputy Commissioner that the price of tomato was very low in the local market.

He informed that he used to export tomato to Afghanistan.

The DC expressed satisfaction and stated that it would surely help increase income of the vegetable farmers.

Deputy Commissioner, however, instructed officials to ensure benefit of cheap vegetable to local consumers also.

The shopkeepers should be bound to display price list at visible place.

The shopkeeper without price list should be sent to jail. DC Ali Shehzad directed Secretary Market Committee to ensure implementation on COVID- 19 SOPs.

