Vegetable prices likely to decrease in December

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Vegetable prices are likely to decrease significantly in the beginning of December , as locally grown vegetables would be available in abundance in the markets

This was stated by vegetable market middlemen while talking to Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, here on Tuesday.

They said that supply of vegetables was less as compared to the demand.

Earlier, the DC expressed annoyance over poor cleanliness conditions in the vegetable market. About 22 workers have been deputed for cleanliness in the market.

The DC directed them to seek assistance from Solid Waste Management Company for keeping the vegetable markets clean. He also inspected the auction process of different vegetables.