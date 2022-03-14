UrduPoint.com

Vegetable Seller Looted In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Vegetable seller looted in Sialkot

Two unidentified motorcyclists looted cash from a vegetable seller and set him on fire

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Two unidentified motorcyclists looted cash from a vegetable seller and set him on fire.

According to Rescue 1122, a vegetable seller, Shehzad, took lift from two motorcyclists to go to vegetable market in the morning for buying vegetables.

The motorcyclists looted Rs. 40,000 from Shehzad at a deserted place and when he resisted, they sprinkled petrol and set him on fire.

Local people shifted the victim to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Fire Petrol Rescue 1122 Market From

Recent Stories

Police arrests suspect in murder case

Police arrests suspect in murder case

54 seconds ago
 Mepco worker electrocuted in a mishap

Mepco worker electrocuted in a mishap

56 seconds ago
 Balochistan reports four more Covid-19 positive

Balochistan reports four more Covid-19 positive

57 seconds ago
 FCCI to finalize sector specific proposals for nex ..

FCCI to finalize sector specific proposals for next budget

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan to further deepen collaboration with Germ ..

Pakistan to further deepen collaboration with Germany: FM

22 minutes ago
 UK 'looking at' housing refugees in seized oligarc ..

UK 'looking at' housing refugees in seized oligarch homes

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>