Vegetable seller looted in Sialkot

Two unidentified motorcyclists looted cash from a vegetable seller and set him on fire

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Two unidentified motorcyclists looted cash from a vegetable seller and set him on fire.

According to Rescue 1122, a vegetable seller, Shehzad, took lift from two motorcyclists to go to vegetable market in the morning for buying vegetables.

The motorcyclists looted Rs. 40,000 from Shehzad at a deserted place and when he resisted, they sprinkled petrol and set him on fire.

Local people shifted the victim to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.