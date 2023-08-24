Open Menu

Vegetable Vender Killed By Stray Bullet, Fired By 'students'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Vegetable vender killed by stray bullet, fired by 'students'

Unidentified students killed a vegetable vender during firing on a passenger bus in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Unidentified students killed a vegetable vender during firing on a passenger bus in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that some students signalled a passenger bus to stop near Bhaiwala Phattak on Jhumra Road, but the bus driver accelerated the vehicle which enraged the students. The allegedly opened fire at the bus, and a stray bullet hit a vegetable vender Maqbool, son of Ghulam Muhammad, who was passing by the area along with his vegetable cart.

As a result, the 45-year-old man, a resident of Chak No 118-JB, received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Taking notice of the incident, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal directed Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

A special police team was constituted, which started investigation for arrest of the accused, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Man

Recent Stories

Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue A ..

Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue Action Plan 2023

5 minutes ago
 DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic ..

DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic challenges

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

12 minutes ago
 DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review med ..

DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review medical retirement cases

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.24 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.248 billion

8 minutes ago
 Election date discussion to have 'scant consequenc ..

Election date discussion to have 'scant consequences' due to recent law changes: ..

9 minutes ago
Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilat ..

Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilateral trade potential

9 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&# ..

UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&#039;s recognition of its role ..

23 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

13 minutes ago
 LPG Association chairman says following LPG decant ..

LPG Association chairman says following LPG decanting SOPs

13 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold E-court on Monday

13 minutes ago
 Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode ..

Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode under consideration: Senate b ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan