Vegetable vender killed by stray bullet, fired by 'students'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Unidentified students killed a vegetable vender during firing on a passenger bus in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that some students signalled a passenger bus to stop near Bhaiwala Phattak on Jhumra Road, but the bus driver accelerated the vehicle which enraged the students. The allegedly opened fire at the bus, and a stray bullet hit a vegetable vender Maqbool, son of Ghulam Muhammad, who was passing by the area along with his vegetable cart.

As a result, the 45-year-old man, a resident of Chak No 118-JB, received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Taking notice of the incident, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal directed Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

A special police team was constituted, which started investigation for arrest of the accused, the spokesman added.