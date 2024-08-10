Open Menu

Vegetable Vendor Arrested For Threatening, Assaulting Price Magistrate In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Vegetable vendor arrested for threatening, assaulting price magistrate in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) A vegetable vendor, identified as Rooh Ullah, was taken into custody on Saturday in Attock for allegedly threatening and manhandling a price magistrate, Asad Nawaz Satti, while he was performing his duties in the bustling Peoples Colony business center.

According to the initial investigation report, Satti was inspecting food prices when he confronted Rooh Ullah for encroaching on state land and overcharging customers. The vendor responded aggressively, hurling threats and physically assaulting the magistrate in front of numerous witnesses.

The police promptly registered a case, arrested Rooh Ullah and sent him to jail.

