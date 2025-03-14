Vegetables Being Grown With Sewerage Water Destroyed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team inspected vegetable farms in the Sonaray Wali Gali area of Mailsi, Vehari district, and destroyed crops on 24 kanals of land, which were being grown with contaminated sewage water.
According to details, vegetables such as spinach, coriander, and radish were being grown using toxic sewage water, posing a serious threat to public health. Speaking on the matter, Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized that only clean and safe water from tube wells should be used for cultivating edible crops.
"Toxic substances present in contaminated water enter the food chain through these vegetables, leading to serious diseases," he warned. He further added that only non-edible plants such as outdoor decorative plants, jute, and other ornamental crops should be irrigated with sewage or industrial waste water.
Ensuring the supply of safe and healthy food was top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.
Recent Stories
Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024
Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR
MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina pays courtesy call on Prime Minister5 minutes ago
-
DC Mansehra chairs 14th meeting on land use planning and management5 minutes ago
-
2 killed while 2 injured in a road accident in Renala Khurd5 minutes ago
-
Vegetables being grown with sewerage water destroyed5 minutes ago
-
Housemaid arrested for stealing gold ornaments25 minutes ago
-
SC to hear appeals in Super Tax appeals after Eid25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner honours winners of district-level science model competition35 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates ‘International Mathematics Pi Day’35 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held35 minutes ago
-
6-year-old boy drowns in rainwater pond in Peshawar35 minutes ago
-
Enrollment drive 2025 launched for government schools35 minutes ago