Vegetables Being Grown With Sewerage Water Destroyed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Vegetables being grown with sewerage water destroyed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team inspected vegetable farms in the Sonaray Wali Gali area of Mailsi, Vehari district, and destroyed crops on 24 kanals of land, which were being grown with contaminated sewage water.

According to details, vegetables such as spinach, coriander, and radish were being grown using toxic sewage water, posing a serious threat to public health. Speaking on the matter, Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized that only clean and safe water from tube wells should be used for cultivating edible crops.

"Toxic substances present in contaminated water enter the food chain through these vegetables, leading to serious diseases," he warned. He further added that only non-edible plants such as outdoor decorative plants, jute, and other ornamental crops should be irrigated with sewage or industrial waste water.

Ensuring the supply of safe and healthy food was top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.

