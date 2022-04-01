Vegetables being sold at higher rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Vegetables are being sold out at higher rates by shopkeepers in the city, violating rates fixed by the Deputy Commissioner Officer for the groceries.

The citizens complained that the official rate fixed for selling out tomato was Rs 60 per kilogram but it was being sold out at Rs 100 per kg. The DC Office fixed price for ginger at Rs 160 per kg but retailers are selling it out at Rs 260 per kg.

The official price for garlic was fixed at Rs 190 per kg but it was being sold out at Rs 240 per kg in the market. The rate for potato was fixed at Rs 20 per kg while it was being sold out at Rs 40 per kg as well as palak was being sold out at Rs 40 per kg violating fixed price of Rs 15 per kg. Onion is being sold out at Rs 80 per kg and ladyfinger at Rs 200 per kg. The citizens appealed the higher officials to take notice of inflation besides taking immediate action to control price hike.