UrduPoint.com

Vegetables Being Sold At Higher Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Vegetables being sold at higher rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Vegetables are being sold out at higher rates by shopkeepers in the city, violating rates fixed by the Deputy Commissioner Officer for the groceries.

The citizens complained that the official rate fixed for selling out tomato was Rs 60 per kilogram but it was being sold out at Rs 100 per kg. The DC Office fixed price for ginger at Rs 160 per kg but retailers are selling it out at Rs 260 per kg.

The official price for garlic was fixed at Rs 190 per kg but it was being sold out at Rs 240 per kg in the market. The rate for potato was fixed at Rs 20 per kg while it was being sold out at Rs 40 per kg as well as palak was being sold out at Rs 40 per kg violating fixed price of Rs 15 per kg. Onion is being sold out at Rs 80 per kg and ladyfinger at Rs 200 per kg. The citizens appealed the higher officials to take notice of inflation besides taking immediate action to control price hike.

Related Topics

Price Market

Recent Stories

Powerful country angry with Pakistan over Russia v ..

Powerful country angry with Pakistan over Russia visit: PM

5 minutes ago
 Election's results reflect people's confidence in ..

Election's results reflect people's confidence in PM's leadership

25 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

25 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Report ..

Lukashenko, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Reports

25 minutes ago
 Cotton crop to be cultivated over 2.5333 million h ..

Cotton crop to be cultivated over 2.5333 million hectares

25 minutes ago
 Prevailing dry spell may cause water stress on res ..

Prevailing dry spell may cause water stress on reservoirs, crops: Met office

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.