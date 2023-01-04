President of Hyderabad Vegetables Commission Agents Group Muhammad Altaf Memon has welcomed the government's decision about closing the markets and wedding halls early in order to save energy.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :President of Hyderabad Vegetables Commission Agents Group Muhammad Altaf Memon has welcomed the government's decision about closing the markets and wedding halls early in order to save energy.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the group said that Hyderabad's business community supported the government's decision and that they stand in support of the government in the difficult time concerning the energy crisis.

He said the business community had always supported decisions of the Federal and provincial governments which were in the interests of the country.

Memon said the markets open early in many countries of the world and close in the evening to save energy.