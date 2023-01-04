UrduPoint.com

Vegetables Commission Agents Welcome Govt's Decision About Early Closure Of Businesses

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Vegetables Commission Agents welcome govt's decision about early closure of businesses

President of Hyderabad Vegetables Commission Agents Group Muhammad Altaf Memon has welcomed the government's decision about closing the markets and wedding halls early in order to save energy.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :President of Hyderabad Vegetables Commission Agents Group Muhammad Altaf Memon has welcomed the government's decision about closing the markets and wedding halls early in order to save energy.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the group said that Hyderabad's business community supported the government's decision and that they stand in support of the government in the difficult time concerning the energy crisis.

He said the business community had always supported decisions of the Federal and provincial governments which were in the interests of the country.

Memon said the markets open early in many countries of the world and close in the evening to save energy.

Related Topics

World Business Energy Crisis Marriage Hyderabad Market Government

Recent Stories

Skills lab established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital ..

Skills lab established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for doctors, paramedical staff ..

5 minutes ago
 Loeb rebounds to deny 'Mr Dakar' Peterhansel 50th ..

Loeb rebounds to deny 'Mr Dakar' Peterhansel 50th stage win

5 minutes ago
 Colombia backtracks on ceasefire announcement

Colombia backtracks on ceasefire announcement

5 minutes ago
 Minister reviews progress on ongoing, new project ..

Minister reviews progress on ongoing, new project under ADP, AIP

5 minutes ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union ..

47 minutes ago
 President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians ..

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari felicitates s ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.