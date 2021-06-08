UrduPoint.com
Vegetables Exports Increased Record 1.51% In 10 Months

Tue 08th June 2021

Vegetables exports increased record 1.51% in 10 months

Vegetables exports during first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 1.51 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Vegetables exports during first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 1.51 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Vegetables worth US$ 277,507 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 273,383 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Fruits increased by 1.15 per cent, worth US$ 393,216 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 388,733 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Spices increased by 4.40 per cent, worth US$ 77,111 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 73,793 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, the exports of All other food items increased by 8.61 per cent, worthUS$ 475,893 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 438,157 thousand of same period of last year.

