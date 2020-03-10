Vegetables field irrigated with sewerage water eliminated

District administration eliminated a vegetables field comprised of 10 acres as it was being irrigated with sewerage water, at Shujabad

Assistant Commissioner (Shujabad) Mubeen Ehsan, along with officials of Revenue Department and Punjab food Authority eliminated the vegetables field.

The field was being irrigated with sewerage water, coming from Pathhanwala Disposable station Shujabad. A sewerage water tributary was unplugged and water direction was diverted towards the vegetable field. The officials ploughed the whole field. Nobody would be allowed to play havoc with public lives by cultivating vegetables with toxic water, said AC Mubeen Ehsan, on this occasion.