Vegetables, fruits' home delivery service launched in city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab government, in collaboration with a private firm, has launched vegetable & fruit's home delivery system, here on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Circuit House.

Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr, MPAs Wasim Badozai, Wasif Raan, Malik Saleem Labar, Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, CPO Zubair Daraishak, Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad were also present.

An application namely "Qeemat App" has been introduced for placing orders. Initially, the citizens will place an order of Rs 1000 for availing the facility.

The citizens would get delivery at their threshold in 92 union councils of Metropolitan Corporation. Citizens would make payment on delivery. They can also use credit card, the deputy commissioner stated.