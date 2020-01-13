UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vegetables, Fruits' Home Delivery Service Launched In City Multan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:09 PM

Vegetables, fruits' home delivery service launched in city Multan

The Punjab government, in collaboration with a private firm, has launched vegetable & fruit's home delivery system, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab government, in collaboration with a private firm, has launched vegetable & fruit's home delivery system, here on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Circuit House.

Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr, MPAs Wasim Badozai, Wasif Raan, Malik Saleem Labar, Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, CPO Zubair Daraishak, Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad were also present.

An application namely "Qeemat App" has been introduced for placing orders. Initially, the citizens will place an order of Rs 1000 for availing the facility.

The citizens would get delivery at their threshold in 92 union councils of Metropolitan Corporation. Citizens would make payment on delivery. They can also use credit card, the deputy commissioner stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Government Of Punjab Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

11 minutes ago

ION and Navya form partnership to deliver sustaina ..

55 minutes ago

Friendship between UAE, Japan improving every year ..

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours 10 winners of Zayed Sust ..

56 minutes ago

Libya's Haftar Asks for Additional Time Before Sig ..

1 minute ago

US Senator Cory Booker Withdraws From 2020 Preside ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.