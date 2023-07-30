Vegetables, fruits prices go higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The citizens of the provincial metropolis are worried about the everyday increase in the prices of vegetables and fruits in the local markets and the officials of the price control have so far failed to compel the shopkeepers to sell their food items on controlled rates issued by the administration.

However, some occasional visits by the officials of the price control were witnessed but overall it failed to control the rates.

The price of ginger touched an all-time high of Rs 1100 per kg, garlic Rs.

380, and lemon 160 per kg remained unchanged.

The price of the onion 60, tomato 130, green pepper 80, okra 80 and curry 40 rupees per kg and Potato 120, Kachalu 110, Cauliflower 160, Eggplant 90, Zucchini 130, Tenda Rs. 100 are being sold.

The prices of the fruits, Apple reached Rs 350, mango and potato Rs 230 per kg and Peach 200, persimmon 230 and banana 170 rupees per dozen sold. The price of chicken per kg has increased once again. The price of live chicken in the market will reach 405 rupees per kg.