Open Menu

Vegetables, Fruits Prices Go Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Vegetables, fruits prices go higher

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The citizens of the provincial metropolis are worried about the everyday increase in the prices of vegetables and fruits in the local markets and the officials of the price control have so far failed to compel the shopkeepers to sell their food items on controlled rates issued by the administration.

However, some occasional visits by the officials of the price control were witnessed but overall it failed to control the rates.

The price of ginger touched an all-time high of Rs 1100 per kg, garlic Rs.

380, and lemon 160 per kg remained unchanged.

The price of the onion 60, tomato 130, green pepper 80, okra 80 and curry 40 rupees per kg and Potato 120, Kachalu 110, Cauliflower 160, Eggplant 90, Zucchini 130, Tenda Rs. 100 are being sold.

The prices of the fruits, Apple reached Rs 350, mango and potato Rs 230 per kg and Peach 200, persimmon 230 and banana 170 rupees per dozen sold. The price of chicken per kg has increased once again. The price of live chicken in the market will reach 405 rupees per kg.

Related Topics

Mango Price Apple Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

9 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

12 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

15 hours ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

15 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

15 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

15 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan