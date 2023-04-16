UrduPoint.com

Vegetables, Fruits Prices Increase In Local Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Vegetables, fruits prices increase in local markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The last Ashra of Ramadan is almost over, but the people could not get relief as the prices of fruits and vegetables increased with every passing day.

The prices of fruits and vegetables in Ramadan are still beyond the reach of the people as there is no Sunday market in the city, the citizens are forced to buy vegetables and fruits at expensive prices. The officials of the district administration also failed to keep a check on the increase of prices of fruits and vegetables, a woman of a family of six, said.

"I do not know where the officials of the govt who are claiming to keep a vigilant check on the prices in the markets," she added. The rates would increase further because of the increase of fuel prices overnight, she said.

Everything is now beyond the reach of the people. "I do not know why people are coming to the street against such an increase in the prices," she questioned.

The prices of Adrak increased to Rs. 700 per kg, garlic Rs. 360 and lemon 280 rupees per kg while Peas 140, Arvi 180, Zucchini 70, Karela 70 and Onion 80 per kg are being sold. The price of green chilli 100, tomato 50 and okra per kg will reach 170 rupees.

The prices of fruits also increased sharply as Malta 440, Cano 340 and banana 280 rupees per dozen while pomegranate 400, Iranian Apple 410, guava 270 and grape 480 rupees, strawberries 220, Melon 100 and loquat 220 rupees per kg. The price of live chicken has increased to Rs 360 per kg.

Related Topics

Buy Price Malta Women Sunday Apple Market Family Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation all ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation allocates AED10 million in suppor ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Ce ..

UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

30 minutes ago
 Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

45 minutes ago
 UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.