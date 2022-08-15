UrduPoint.com

Vegetables Imperative For Human Health: ADG Agriculture

Published August 15, 2022

Vegetables imperative for human health: ADG Agriculture

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Vegetables are imperative for human health as they are rich with vitamins, protein, fiber and minerals, said Dr Ishtiaq Hussain, Additional Director General (ADG) Agriculture (Farm & Training) Punjab.

Addressing a meeting on vegetable production project 2022-23 at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Monday, he said that new research proved that vegetables played an important role in making immune system strong which reciprocally produced resistance against various diseases.

The government was also concentrating to increase vegetable production and for this purpose, various teams of agriculture department were activated to persuade and guide the growers so that they could cultivate vegetables over maximum space of their lands, he added.

He further said that people should make vegetables an essential part of their daily diet if they wanted to protect themselves from chronic diseases like lungs' cancer, diabetes, cardiac arrest, etc.

Senior AARI scientist Dr Qaisar Latif also highlighted the importance of vegetables.

The meeting approved vegetable production project 2022-23 to increase production of peas, carrot, radish, turnip, spinach, salad, cabbage and cauliflower during winter.

The vegetable experts and agriculture scientists including Dr Sajid Ali, Mudassar Iqbal, Muhammad Ameen, Muhammad Athar Mehmood, Misbah Ashraf, Naima Din, Dr Zia Chishti,Dr Muhammad Muzammal Jahangir, Muhammad Arif Najmi, Dr Amir Rasool, MuhammadIshaq Lashari, Dr Khalid Shauq, Yasin Randhawa and others were also present.

