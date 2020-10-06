Vegetables irrigated from sewerage water destroyed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday destroyed sewerage water irrigated vegetables cultivated on 200 kanal land, said a news release issued here.

On the directives of the Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, the district administration destroyed vegetables cultivated on 200 kanal that was irrigated from the dirty water of drains through heavy machinery.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has warned growers of all localities of Peshawar against irrigating vegetables and other crops from sewerage water, otherwise stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has also directed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) for taking action against growers cultivating crops from the dirty water of sewerage.