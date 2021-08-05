Vegetables market monitoring tightened to provide fruit, vegetables at low prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Thursday tightened monitoring of fruit and vegetables market as per orders from Punjab government to ensure price stability and provide fruit and vegetables to people at lower price.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi himself visited the market early in morning and checked the pricing mechanism before the auction and issued strict instructions to market committee officials to ensure their presence at the time of bidding.

He also ordered the assistant commissioners to visit markets daily.

Sherazi said that monitoring was meant to bring stability to prices in open market and warned that no commission agent would be allowed manipulation to sell fruit and vegetables at high prices.

He said, every commission agents was bound to register his stock adding that administration was responsible for protecting rights of consumers.