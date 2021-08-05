UrduPoint.com

Vegetables Market Monitoring Tightened To Provide Fruit, Vegetables At Low Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Vegetables market monitoring tightened to provide fruit, vegetables at low prices

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Thursday tightened monitoring of fruit and vegetables market as per orders from Punjab government to ensure price stability and provide fruit and vegetables to people at lower price.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi himself visited the market early in morning and checked the pricing mechanism before the auction and issued strict instructions to market committee officials to ensure their presence at the time of bidding.

He also ordered the assistant commissioners to visit markets daily.

Sherazi said that monitoring was meant to bring stability to prices in open market and warned that no commission agent would be allowed manipulation to sell fruit and vegetables at high prices.

He said, every commission agents was bound to register his stock adding that administration was responsible for protecting rights of consumers.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Visit Price Market From

Recent Stories

Emirates welcomes UK&#039;s decision to add UAE to ..

Emirates welcomes UK&#039;s decision to add UAE to its â€˜amber listâ€™ for inte ..

30 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jafferâ€™s p ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jafferâ€™s parents rejected

57 minutes ago
 Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes ..

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

1 hour ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.