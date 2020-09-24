Vegetables price hike agonized people in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A significant increase in the price of vegetables Thursday has been recorded in the Hazara division from the last two weeks.

After an increase in Wheat flour and Sugar prices, the skyrocketing prices of vegetables distressed people where despite the local produce of many vegetable items up to 40 percent price hike of various items have been notices.

The prices of local produce including cabbage, tomatoes, green chilies, pea, onion, cucumber have also increased drastically as compared to previous years. During the same period, the prices of the locally grown vegetables were up to 40 less than the present prices.

, Vegetable and fruit market vendors told APP that we have no choice to sell costly vegetables at low prices as we are just suppliers and the vegetables are being sold by the farmers at higher prices.

Moreover, the prices of pea, broccoli, carrot, capsicum, garlic, ginger are skyrocketing and practically out of reach of the masses.

During the last two weeks, the price of tomatoes has increased from Rs 40 per kilogram (kg) to Rs90 per kg, the price of onions increased from Rs40 to Rs70 per kg, the price of ginger increased from Rs180 per kg to 250, price of garlic increased from Rs250 to Rs350 per kg and price of green chilies increased from Rs10 to Rs150 per kg.