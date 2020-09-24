UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vegetables Price Hike Agonized People In Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Vegetables price hike agonized people in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A significant increase in the price of vegetables Thursday has been recorded in the Hazara division from the last two weeks.

After an increase in Wheat flour and Sugar prices, the skyrocketing prices of vegetables distressed people where despite the local produce of many vegetable items up to 40 percent price hike of various items have been notices.

The prices of local produce including cabbage, tomatoes, green chilies, pea, onion, cucumber have also increased drastically as compared to previous years. During the same period, the prices of the locally grown vegetables were up to 40 less than the present prices.

, Vegetable and fruit market vendors told APP that we have no choice to sell costly vegetables at low prices as we are just suppliers and the vegetables are being sold by the farmers at higher prices.

Moreover, the prices of pea, broccoli, carrot, capsicum, garlic, ginger are skyrocketing and practically out of reach of the masses.

During the last two weeks, the price of tomatoes has increased from Rs 40 per kilogram (kg) to Rs90 per kg, the price of onions increased from Rs40 to Rs70 per kg, the price of ginger increased from Rs180 per kg to 250, price of garlic increased from Rs250 to Rs350 per kg and price of green chilies increased from Rs10 to Rs150 per kg.

Related Topics

Same Price Market From Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

9 hours ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

11 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

9 hours ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.