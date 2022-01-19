Vehari police arrest 15 criminals, recovers narcotics

Vehari police claimed to arrest fifteen outlaws who were allegedly involved in different crimes in the limits of different police stations in the district

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Vehari police claimed to arrest fifteen outlaws who were allegedly involved in different crimes in the limits of different police stations in the district.

According to police, among arrested outlaws, 11 are drug peddlers.

Similarly, one proclaimed offender and three court absconders were also netted. The police recovered 1660 grams of marihuana and 178 liters of wine.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals.