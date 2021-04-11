UrduPoint.com
Vehari Police Arrested 167 Criminals Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Vehari police arrested 167 criminals last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Vehari police arrested 167 proclaimed offenders involved in murder, dacoity, robbery and looting incidents during a campaign last month.

According to a Punjab Police spokesman, the police traced 154 cases of property crime and retrieved properties worth over Rs. 4,484,000. The police arrested 14 members of 7 gangs and recovered Rs 1.872 million from them.

During operations against criminals, 111 accused were arrested and heavy weapons were seized from them. The police recovered illegal weapons including two Kalashnikovs, 16 guns, three rifles, 86 pistols, five revolvers, two carbines and hundreds of bullets.

As many as 157 accused were arrested during action against anti-social elements and 95-kg charas, 4,128 litres of liquor were recovered besides unearthing of 14 distillers.

In implementation of the National Action Plan, 66 cases were registered including 26 over violation of the Loudspeaker Act, 34 over Security Ordinance and six cases were against over Tenancy Act violation.

Also, 105 cases of over-speeding, 16 of power theft, 15 of fireworks possession, five of illegal gas decanting, 10 of bogus number-plates installation, two cases of loose sale of petrol, two of sale of substandard cylinders and 10 cases of violation of the Gambling Act were registered in different police stations of Vehari district.

