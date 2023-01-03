Vehari police resolves 19 cases of blind murder, busts 138 gangs during 2022

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :District Vehari police claimed to trace culprits in 19 blind murder cases, arrest 5274 outlaws including 138 dangerous dacoits gangs and seized valuables worth Rs 230 million from their possession, during year 2022.

According to District Police Officer Zafar Buzdar, the police followed a comprehensive strategy of effective patrolling, snap-checking, surprise raids and establishing pickets off and on and it resulted in the arrest of 408 dangerous dacoits of 138 gangs.

The DPO added that police seized Rs 230 million from possession of the overall arrested outlaws. Taking the edge of use of IT gadgets, the police traced 19 cases of blind murder.

DPO Zafar Buzdar stated that the police was also taking steps to promote community policing with the aim to curb crimes and provide maximum relief to the people. He added that the traditional watchmen system had also been restored across the district.