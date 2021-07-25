UrduPoint.com
Vehari Police Resolves Abduction Case Against Mahak Malik

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Vehari police resolves abduction case against Mahak Malik

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Vehari police claimed to resolve an alleged fake abduction case for ransom against Mahak Malik, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, on July 6, Sharifaan Bibi, resident of Chak No 204/EB Vehari, filed an application with Police Picket 48/Pul and maintained that her son Faisal Abbas was allegedly abducted by an artist Mahak Malik with help of another companion Sajid alias Sajju. Sharifaan Bibi maintained that Mahak Malik was demanding Rs 2 million for release of Faisal Abbas.

Sadar police had registered abduction case against Mahak Malik and also started search for the abducted person.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Mazhar Hayat Hiraj constituted a special team to trace Faisal Abbas. The team, employing modern techniques, traced the alleged abducted Faisal Abbas. Faisal was residing at Sahuka village, situated near Burewala, in a rented building after his own choice. Faisal Abbas is also dance artist. In recent past, the source added, Faisal Abbas had stolen some precious articles and cash from Sajid alias Sajju's home, situated in Jhang and managed to run away.

Jhang police had also registered case against Faisal for the alleged theft. However, Vehari Police took Faisal into custody and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

