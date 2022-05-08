Vehari police seize 106,000-litre alcohol/ spirit, arrest six

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The Vehari police, under the supervision of DPO Tariq Aziz, have recovered 106,000 litres of alcohol/ spirit and arrested six accused.

Two containers and a car were also impounded by the police. The accused were caught breaking the seal and supplying drugs, alcohol/ spirit to dealers. Alcohol/ spirit is used to make liquor in south Punjab.

As per details, Tibba Sultanpur police raided the Maitla Chowk on a tip-off and seized vehicles supplying alcohol/ spirit to major dealers in south Punjab. SHO Tibba Sultanpur Zahoor Ahmed Chheena, along with a team, impounded two containers, filled with alcohol/ spirit, registration number TMF 230, K 9151, and a car registration number LEA 4530.

Police arrested container drivers Wilayat Khan, Niazullah and helper Irfanullah and three dealers Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Arif and Mujahid, who had come there to buy alcohol.