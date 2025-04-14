Vehari Road Construction Gains Pace
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem on Monday visited construction site of Vehari road project that connect Multan,Khanewal and Vehari districts.
The project,costing Rs.12 billion,was launched under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz.
The Commissioner said that 74.8-kilometre stretch—covering 19.20 km in Multan,6km in Khanewal and 49.60 km in Vehari was being constructed simultaneously in all three districts.
The Commissioner was briefed that in Vehari,12km of earthwork,6km of sub-base and 3 km of base work were completed,while in Khanewal,3km of earthwork and 1.5 km of sub-base were finished and in Multan,4km of sub-base was completed.
Officials expected that between 2 to 6 km of roadway in each district will be fully constructed by June.
The Commissioner directed concerned departments to ensure the road completion within one year.
“Populated sections will have a proper drainage system on both sides to prevent water accumulation and damage to the road,”he highlighted.
He emphasized strict quality control and timely execution.The Punjab government,he added,ensured uninterrupted funding for swift completion.
A separate Rs.13 billion scheme for the construction of an additional carriageway was approved by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC),further expanding the project’s scope.
Superintending Engineer Highways,Ghulam Nabi said technical teams were mobilized and asphalt plants were now operational to expedite construction.
Executive Engineer Highways,Haider Ali and other concerned officials were also present during the inspection.
