Vehicle carrying dead chickens seized in Charsadda, police official injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The officials of district administration Charsadda accompanied by police on Thursday intercepted a vehicle loaded with dead chickens intended for supply in local market.

During the operation, a police officer was injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Assistant Commissioner Waqas ur Rehman said the vehicle was seized following intelligence reports about the illegal transportation of dead chickens to Tangi. Acting on the information, police set up checkpoints on various roads to intercept the vehicle.

Upon being signaled to stop, the driver of the vehicle attempted to run over the police officials, injuring one of the traffic cop at the checkpoint. The injured official was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police pursued and eventually apprehended the suspects along with the vehicle carrying the dead chickens. The arrested accused are investigated to determine where the contaminated poultry was being supplied.