Vehicle Carrying Dead Chickens Seized In Charsadda, Police Official Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The officials of district administration Charsadda accompanied by police on Thursday intercepted a vehicle loaded with dead chickens intended for supply in local market.
During the operation, a police officer was injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Assistant Commissioner Waqas ur Rehman said the vehicle was seized following intelligence reports about the illegal transportation of dead chickens to Tangi. Acting on the information, police set up checkpoints on various roads to intercept the vehicle.
Upon being signaled to stop, the driver of the vehicle attempted to run over the police officials, injuring one of the traffic cop at the checkpoint. The injured official was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police pursued and eventually apprehended the suspects along with the vehicle carrying the dead chickens. The arrested accused are investigated to determine where the contaminated poultry was being supplied.
Recent Stories
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation
National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities
Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan
Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..
Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan
ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan
Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..
Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..
MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strict security arrangements in place for Pak-BD match15 seconds ago
-
SCCI for special incentives to attract investment in KP19 seconds ago
-
Heart, Diabetes, and Blood Pressure patients should consult doctors before fasting: Cardiologist22 seconds ago
-
RPO addresses public complaints at open court25 seconds ago
-
Vehicle carrying dead chickens seized in Charsadda, police official injured27 seconds ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 3 more meters10 minutes ago
-
PM’s team delivered effectively on all fronts: Rana Sanaullah10 minutes ago
-
Mandra Police seize big cache of fireworks, arrest one accused20 minutes ago
-
Private schools told to help manage traffic at closing time20 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh reaffirms commitment to women’s empowerment at 15th Ladies Fund Women Awards20 minutes ago
-
2nd Convocation of GC University Hyderabad held20 minutes ago
-
Mela Channan Pir starts in Cholistan30 minutes ago