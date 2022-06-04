UrduPoint.com

Vehicle Carrying Illegal Weapons Confiscated; 4 Held

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Police arrested four accused of carrying illegal weapons, and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

A Police spokesman said that during a joint operation of Civil Lines Police and Dolphin Force, the police had recovered illegal weapons, including two 12 bore shotguns, a 223 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and bullets from the four arrested.

The vehicle used in arms transportation was also confiscated.

The accused were identified as Shifaullah, Ataullah, Sajid and Shahbaz.

The SP Pothohar appreciated the performance of police teams adding that illegal weapons were the root cause of many crimes. Crackdown would continue against those who possess illegal weapons and create panic among the citizens, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

