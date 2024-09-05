Open Menu

Vehicle Caught For 74 Traffic Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The traffic police apprehended a vehicle committing 74 deliberate traffic violations

imposing a fine of Rs 35,900 and impounding the vehicle.

A traffic police spokesman revealed that the driver had violated traffic signals 58 times and breached lane discipline 16 times.

To tackle such issues, teams are actively monitoring major roads, including The Mall, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, and Wahdat Road.

The Safe City and Police Service Centers as well as the Driving License Issuance Management System

have been integrated to enhance enforcement.

Additionally, a crackdown is underway against those tampering with vehicle number plates to evade e-challans. Chief Traffic Police Ammara Athar urges citizens to adhere to traffic laws to ensure a smooth and organized traffic flow.

