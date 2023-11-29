Vehicle crushed minor to death

An unidentified vehicle crushed a minor to death when she was playing on the bank of the road

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) An unidentified vehicle crushed a minor to death when she was playing on the bank of the road.

As per detail, Shaukat Ali, a resident of the suburban area Kot Sadat, was present along with his daughter Sabeeha Shaukat at Luddan Road, Adda Satwan Meel.

In the meantime, the child moved to the bank of the road in her leisure activity. As she came near the road, suddenly a vehicle appeared from the opposite direction and struck her under the tyres leaving her dead on the spot.

The driver escaped the scene.

The sudden death left the father in a state of shock. The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which claimed to have started the search of the accused.