Open Menu

Vehicle Crushed Minor To Death

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Vehicle crushed minor to death

An unidentified vehicle crushed a minor to death when she was playing on the bank of the road

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) An unidentified vehicle crushed a minor to death when she was playing on the bank of the road.

As per detail, Shaukat Ali, a resident of the suburban area Kot Sadat, was present along with his daughter Sabeeha Shaukat at Luddan Road, Adda Satwan Meel.

In the meantime, the child moved to the bank of the road in her leisure activity. As she came near the road, suddenly a vehicle appeared from the opposite direction and struck her under the tyres leaving her dead on the spot.

The driver escaped the scene.

The sudden death left the father in a state of shock. The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which claimed to have started the search of the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Police Driver Road Vehicle Bank From

Recent Stories

CM KP launches 'Khushal Pakhtunkhwa' campaign, ina ..

CM KP launches 'Khushal Pakhtunkhwa' campaign, inaugurate solarization project i ..

55 seconds ago
 District admin takes measures to address community ..

District admin takes measures to address community concerns: DC

56 seconds ago
 Govt's top priority to provide quality telecom ser ..

Govt's top priority to provide quality telecom services to masses: Dr.Saif

6 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

6 minutes ago
 PTI announces Barrister Gohar as chairman candidat ..

PTI announces Barrister Gohar as chairman candidate for intra-party elections

16 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali switch sides in player trade ..

Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali switch sides in player trade for PSL 9

16 minutes ago
IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference ca ..

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference case

45 minutes ago
 UVAS arranges 'Entrepreneurship Gala'

UVAS arranges 'Entrepreneurship Gala'

8 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan Domki urges implementation of rehabilit ..

Ali Mardan Domki urges implementation of rehabilitation program for flood affect ..

8 minutes ago
 KP minister directs utilization of resources for i ..

KP minister directs utilization of resources for imparting skills

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 14 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 14 paisa against Dollar

9 minutes ago
 Sweden enters recession as inflation hits consumer ..

Sweden enters recession as inflation hits consumers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan