Vehicle having 'Applied for Registration' number plates restricted to ply on Motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has restricted vehicles having 'Applied for Registration' number plates to ply on Motorways.

The National Highways and Motorways Police have launched a special campaign against illegal registration number plates and unauthorized police lights on motorway, said a statement.

During the campaign, drivers were specially briefed regarding illegal number plates and unauthorized police lights and traffic violations.

According to NH&MP, more than 3843 drivers were briefed, 1313 drivers were fined and 307 vehicles were sent back from toll plazas.