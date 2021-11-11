UrduPoint.com

Vehicle Having 'Applied For Registration' Number Plates Restricted To Ply On Motorways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:27 PM

Vehicle having 'Applied for Registration' number plates restricted to ply on Motorways

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has restricted vehicles having 'Applied for Registration' number plates to ply on Motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has restricted vehicles having 'Applied for Registration' number plates to ply on Motorways.

The National Highways and Motorways Police have launched a special campaign against illegal registration number plates and unauthorized police lights on motorway, said a statement.

During the campaign, drivers were specially briefed regarding illegal number plates and unauthorized police lights and traffic violations.

According to NH&MP, more than 3843 drivers were briefed, 1313 drivers were fined and 307 vehicles were sent back from toll plazas.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia will lo ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in second semi-final ..

15 minutes ago
 Russian, Iranian Security Chiefs Discuss Cooperati ..

Russian, Iranian Security Chiefs Discuss Cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Voters advised to own ECP verification move

Voters advised to own ECP verification move

2 minutes ago
 Hanyu's absence opens up NHK Trophy field

Hanyu's absence opens up NHK Trophy field

2 minutes ago
 Czech Cabinet Resigns - Prime Minister Andrej Babi ..

Czech Cabinet Resigns - Prime Minister Andrej Babis

26 minutes ago
 UK economic rebound slows sharply as supplies hit

UK economic rebound slows sharply as supplies hit

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.