Vehicle Hijackers Nabbed In Hazro

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 09:11 PM

The Hazro's Police on Monday busted a gang of vehicle hijackers and arrested the two members involved in hijacking vehicles while posing themselves as passengers

Police sources said that Nasir Mehmood has reported that he runs his car as taxi.

He added that on January 15, two persons posing as passengers booked his car from Rawalpindi and when reached near Qibla Bandi dam, the two persons overpowered him and fled away with his vehicle.

Later police through CCTV images and human intelligence traced the accused, who were identified as Hassan Jameel and Rukan Ali and sent them behind the bars

