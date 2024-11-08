Open Menu

Vehicle Impounded For Using LPG Cylinders

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Vehicle impounded for using LPG cylinders

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) impounded a commercial vehicle and arrested the driver for using illegal LPG cylinders in the passenger van putting public at risk during a crackdown launched on Friday.

The PHP Post Chak No 134 of Thatha Sadiqabad, launched a special crackdown under the supervision of Assistant Sub-Inspector Kanwar Abdul Malik against the vehicles using illegal LPG cylinders. The PHP team checked various commercial vehicles and impounded a passenger van over violation.

The team also arrested the driver, Muhammad Sharif s/o Muhammad Rafique, and registered a case against him.

Speaking on the occasion, ASI Kanwar Abdul Malik said that various accidents had been reported in the past due to LPG cylinders during which many people lost their lives and various got injuries. He said that the crackdown was initiated by taking public safety at top priority adding that the crackdown would continue on a daily basis under zero tolerance policy.

