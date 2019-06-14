UrduPoint.com
Vehicle Jummah Bazaar Continues Despite Ban

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:49 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Despite of ban, illegal vehicles weekly bazaar is continuing on Benazir Bhutto Road from Chandni Chowk to 6th Road Flyover due to negligence of district administration.

Car owners regularly hold illegal weekly car bazaar every Friday on different roads, causing inconvenience not only to the people living nearby but also to hundreds of commuters and motorists using the road.

The city traffic police had failed to take action against the car sale points and illegal weekly car bazaars mostly in Sadiqabad, Chandni Chowk, Sixth Road and different areas along Murree Road.

Due to lack of security arrangements, this bazaar is a security threat at the congested Murree Road. Due to this Jumma bazaar the vehicular traffic comes to stand still and the citizens have to face a severe traffic jam on Murree Road.

The Sixth Road Flyover has also lost its utility due to this vehicle weekly car bazaar.

The citizens have demanded crackdown against the organisers of this illegal weekly bazaar and slapping of heavy fines on them for violation of ban.

