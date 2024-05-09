Vehicle lifter arrested, 30 motorcycles recovered: SP Lyallpur Town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) SP Lyallpur Town Rehman Qadir has said that the Gulberg police has arrested a vehicle lifter and recovered 30 stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Addressing a press conference in Gulberg police station here on Wednesday, he said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid at a house and nabbed a vehicle lifter Aleem alias Muto who was running the workshop in his house and selling different parts of stolen motorcycles.

The police recovered 30 stolen motorcycles from the possession of the accused which were stolen from various parts of the city from 2021 to 2023.

These motorcycles would be returned to their real owners while the accused was locked behind bars for further investigation, SP Lyallpur Town added.