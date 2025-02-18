Vehicle lifter gang arrested, 13 motorcycles recovered

The police have busted a vehicle lifter gang by arresting its two active members including ring leader and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The police have busted a vehicle lifter gang by arresting its two active members including ring leader and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that anti motorcycle lifting squad on a tip-off conducted raids and nabbed ring leader of a gang Asghar along with his accomplice Bahadur who were wanted to the police in severe vehicle theft cases in the area of Sargodha Road, Nishatabad, Mansoorabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, D-Type Colony, Millat Town and Chak Jhumra police stations.

The police recovered 13 motorcycles worth Rs.1.35 million from their possession along with illegal pistols, cash, mobile phones and other items.

The accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.