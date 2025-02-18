Open Menu

Vehicle Lifter Gang Arrested, 13 Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Vehicle lifter gang arrested, 13 motorcycles recovered

The police have busted a vehicle lifter gang by arresting its two active members including ring leader and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The police have busted a vehicle lifter gang by arresting its two active members including ring leader and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that anti motorcycle lifting squad on a tip-off conducted raids and nabbed ring leader of a gang Asghar along with his accomplice Bahadur who were wanted to the police in severe vehicle theft cases in the area of Sargodha Road, Nishatabad, Mansoorabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, D-Type Colony, Millat Town and Chak Jhumra police stations.

The police recovered 13 motorcycles worth Rs.1.35 million from their possession along with illegal pistols, cash, mobile phones and other items.

The accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Recent Stories

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link Int ..

Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International

25 seconds ago
 ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secur ..

ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..

15 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Han ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..

15 minutes ago
 'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

30 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

30 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of ID ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

30 minutes ago
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human traf ..

Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud

11 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

45 minutes ago
 Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successfu ..

Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament

15 minutes ago
 Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy ..

Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title

15 minutes ago
 Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

15 minutes ago
 Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference o ..

Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan