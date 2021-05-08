Vehicle lifter gang arrested, motorcycles recovered

Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) has busted out a vehicle lifter gang by arresting its three members and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) has busted out a vehicle lifter gang by arresting its three members and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that AVLS team headed by Assistant Sub Inspector Arshad Qadeer conducted raid at a house situated at Canal Road near Chak No.

204-RB and nabbed three vehicle lifters including Abdul Aziz resident of Pindi Sheikh Musa, Riaz Manzoor resident of Chak No.59-JB Natho Chak and Muneeb Ahmad resident of Johar Town Lahore.

These accused were wanted to the police of Madina Town and Lahore in a number of cases of vehicle lifting.

The police recovered two stolen motorcycle, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other itemsfrom their possession and locked them behind bars for further investigation.