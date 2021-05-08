UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vehicle Lifter Gang Arrested, Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

Vehicle lifter gang arrested, motorcycles recovered

Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) has busted out a vehicle lifter gang by arresting its three members and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) has busted out a vehicle lifter gang by arresting its three members and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that AVLS team headed by Assistant Sub Inspector Arshad Qadeer conducted raid at a house situated at Canal Road near Chak No.

204-RB and nabbed three vehicle lifters including Abdul Aziz resident of Pindi Sheikh Musa, Riaz Manzoor resident of Chak No.59-JB Natho Chak and Muneeb Ahmad resident of Johar Town Lahore.

These accused were wanted to the police of Madina Town and Lahore in a number of cases of vehicle lifting.

The police recovered two stolen motorcycle, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other itemsfrom their possession and locked them behind bars for further investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Mobile Road Vehicle From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.