Vehicle lifter gang busted, 10 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The police have busted a vehicle lifter gang by arresting its 3 active members and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that anti-motor lifting squad under supervision of its Incharge Ghulam Abbas conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing three active members of vehicle lifter gang including ring leader Mr.

Juma and his accomplices Mohsin and Rafique.

The police recovered 10 motorcycles worth Rs 960,000, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.