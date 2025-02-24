Open Menu

Vehicle-lifter Gang Busted, 14 Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 10:11 PM

The police have busted a vehicle-lifter gang and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The police have busted a vehicle-lifter gang and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that anti vehicle lifting squad headed by ASI Ghulam Abbas conducted successful raid and nabbed two active members of a gang including ring leader Bilal Javaid and his accomplice Owais who were wanted to the police in dozens of vehicle lifting cases.

He said that the accused were notorious for stealing motorcycles from different areas of Faisalabad and the police have recovered 14 stolen motorcycles worth Rs.1.025 million from their possession. Further investigation to nab other members of their gang was under progress, he added.

