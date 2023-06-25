Open Menu

Vehicle-lifter Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Vehicle-lifter gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Gojra police have busted a two-member vehicle-lifter gang and recovered more than a dozen motorcycles from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO City Gojra police station Imadad Aslam, on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two members of a vehicle-lifter gang including Hasan Sarfraz of Gojra and Nadeem of Chak No 297-JB, who were wanted to the police in a number of theft and robbery cases.

The police also recovered cash, mobile phones and other items from the gangsters, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Gojra Sunday From

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

2 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

3 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan