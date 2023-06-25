Vehicle-lifter gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Gojra police have busted a two-member vehicle-lifter gang and recovered more than a dozen motorcycles from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO City Gojra police station Imadad Aslam, on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two members of a vehicle-lifter gang including Hasan Sarfraz of Gojra and Nadeem of Chak No 297-JB, who were wanted to the police in a number of theft and robbery cases.

The police also recovered cash, mobile phones and other items from the gangsters, he added.