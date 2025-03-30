Vehicle Lifter Gang Busted, 6 Motorcycles Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The police have busted a vehicle-lifter gang and arrested its three members and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from them.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Anti-Motor Lifting Squad (AMLS), headed by its In-charge Ghulam Abbas, conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing three active members of a vehicle liter gang including ring leader Abu Bakar, Shehzad and Tahir who were wanted to the police in dozens of cases.
The police recovered six stolen motorcycles, cash of Rs.821,000, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
