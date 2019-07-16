UrduPoint.com
Vehicle Lifter Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:56 PM

Vehicle lifter gang busted in Faisalabad

Factory Area police arrested a three-member vehicle lifter gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Factory Area police arrested a three-member vehicle lifter gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that the team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three-member vehicle lifter gang including Zaib Hasan alias Zaibi (ring leader) of Sohailabad, Qasim alias Chinno of Kartaray Wala and Muhammad Owais of Amin Town.

The team recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.Further investigation was underway.

