Vehicle Lifter Gang Busted, Trailer & 35 Million Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday busted a wanted member of a vehicle lifter gang and recovered a trailer with goods worth more than 35 million rupees from his possession.

An ICT Police public relations officer said that under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified its crackdown against criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Sihala police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending the wanted member of the vehicle lifter gang, he said.

The accused was identified as Shoukat Khan, he added.

He said the police team also recovered a stolen trailer and goods worth 35 million rupees from his possession.

A case was registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway, he said.

Citizens should report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the "ICT-15" app.

