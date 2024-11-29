Vehicle Lifter Gang Busted, Two Netted In Taxila
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 10:33 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Taxila Police on Friday busted a vehicle lifter gang and recovered two stolen Suzuki vans from their possession.
The police spokesman said that a team of Taxila police raided the secret den of the vehicle lifter gang and recovered two stolen vehicles from their possession that were stolen from different parts of the district.
The spokesman further added that the suspects identified as Kashif and Shoaib during preliminary interrogation have confessed their involvement in various vehicle lifting activities.
APP/ajq/378
