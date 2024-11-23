Vehicle Lifter Gang Held,11 Motorcycles Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Anti-vehicle lifting squad has arrested three active members of a gang including ring leader and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that anti-vehicle lifting squad on a tip off conducted raids and nabbed three criminals of a gang including ring leader Altaf and his two accomplices who were wanted to the police in multiple cases.
The police recovered 11 stolen motorcycles, cash worth amounting of Rs.1.591 million,illicit weapons,mobile phones and other items from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
