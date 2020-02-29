UrduPoint.com
Vehicle Lifters Arrested, Cars, Bikes Recovered In Faisalabad

Sat 29th February 2020

Vehicle lifters arrested, cars, bikes recovered in Faisalabad

The police claimed to have arrested the accused of two gangs and recovered cars, motorcycles and other items.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested the accused of two gangs and recovered cars, motorcycles and other items.

A police spokesman said the Civil Line police station arrested vehicles lifers, including Abrar, ringleader , with his accomplices Asif, Aman Ullah and Intizaar Hussain.

The police recovered five cars, seven motorcycles, and other items worth Rs 5.2 million from their possession.

Meanwhile, the CPO also announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the team, the spokesman added.

