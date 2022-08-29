UrduPoint.com

Vehicle Lifters Caught, 14 Bikes Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The police nabbed five active members of two vehicle lifter gangs, recovered 14 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Batala colony police station Khawaja Imran Mannan on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two-member vehicle lifter gang including ring leader Mohsin Hayat, resident of mohallah Shadi Pura and his accomplice Ehtisham Asghar ,resident of Raja Park.

The police recovered 11 motorcycles and other items from the accused who were wanted in 18 criminal cases.

Meanwhile, CIA Iqbal Division police arrested 3-member vehicle lifter gang with ring leaders Shehbaz, Rustam, etc. and recovered 3 motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones and cash from their possession.

The police locked the accused behind the bars and further investigation was in progress.

