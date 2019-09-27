Vehicle lifters' gang busted, five vehicles recovered in Islamabad

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police on Friday busted vehicle-lifters gang of two members and recovered five vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali along with police team. The team achieved a success and apprehended two car lifters of an inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as accused Muhammad Abrhaim s/o Syed Aaman resident of Qamer Abad District Peshawar and Main Yasir s/o Muanwar Shah resident of district Peshawar.

The police team recovered five stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from them while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows: Toyota ( ADE-763), Toyota (LEA-212), Toyota ( LE-398), Toyota Corolla ( ZY-574) and . Toyota Corolla( LRY-1711).

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of police and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.

He has also announced cash prizes and commendation certificatesfor the members of ACLC police team.