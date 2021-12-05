UrduPoint.com

Vehicle Lifters Gang Held, Recovered 12 Cars, 12 Bikes, Two Rickshaws

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Police has taken major action against vehicle lifters and arrested seven members of inter-provincial gang involved in car and motorcycle theft.

The police also recovered 12 cars worth more than Rs 10 million, 12 motorcycles and 2 rickshaws with the assistance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The plaintiffs have lauded the efforts of the police. "Rewards will be given to the officers and men involved in the police team. Islamabad Police is working day and night to protect the lives and property of the citizens," said DIG Operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar.

According to the details, on the direction of IG Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar gave the task of arresting car thieves and recovering stolen vehicles and motorcycles to SSP Investigation Ata-ur-Rehman.

Under the supervision of Hina Naik Bakht, AVLC Inspector Liaqat Ali Malik formed a police team consisting of officers and personnel. The police teams using all resources and modern technology arrested the inter-provincial gang. Arrested accused have been identified as Jalil Khan, Noorzada, Nasir Lone Butt, Kamar Khan, Israr Khan, Murad Ali Shah and Sajad Khan alias Zubair. As many as 12 stolen cars, 12 stolen motorcycles, two Chingchi rickshaws were recovered from the possession of the accused. The cases have been registered in different police stations of Islamabad, said the officials.

