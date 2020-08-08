Vehicle lifters nabbed, 7 bikes recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The police here arrested a notorious vehicle lifter gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession.

A police spokesman said Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid in Bhaiwala and succeeded in arresting 4-member vehicle lifter gang comprising Muzammal, Muazzam, Saad and Aleem.

The police recovered seven stolen motorcycles worth Rs. 600,000/- and other items from their possession.Further investigation was in progress.