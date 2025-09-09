Open Menu

Vehicle Lifting Gang Busted, 03 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Rawat Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in vehicle theft and recovered three stolen vehicles worth lakhs of rupees from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspects had stolen all three vehicles from the Rawat area.

Acting on information, the police traced and apprehended the gang members.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended police team and said the accused would be presented in court with solid evidence. “Those who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law,” he added.

